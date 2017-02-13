Pachulia (shoulder) is not expected to return until after the All-Star break, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pachulia will miss his seventh straight game Monday when the Warriors take on the Nuggets. At this point, it makes more sense to let Pachulia heal up through the break, even if he could soldier through Wednesday's contest against the Kings. JaVale McGee has been starting at center while Pachulia is sidelined.