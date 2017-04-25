Wizards' John Wall: Struggles with shot en route to double-double
Wall scored 22 points (7-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go along with 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes of action during Monday's 111-101 loss to the Hawks.
Though his shot didn't fall consistently and he wound up with a series low in scoring, Wall was effective as a playmaker and recorded his first double-double since Game 1. It was a solid performance from the 26-year-old, but he will need to maintain a higher level as a scorer if his team is to pull out a series that seems destined to go to the wire. With that said, he is still averaging 28.8 points (on 51 percent FG, 58 percent 3Pt) to go along with 10 assists per game through the first four, and should be expected to come out hot in Game 5 at home.
