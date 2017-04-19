Oubre will be available for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Hawks, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

The news comes as no surprise after Oubre went through a full practice Tuesday, but his name has officially been removed from the injury report, and he'll be available in his usual capacity as the Wizards look to take a 2-0 series lead. In Game 1 on Sunday, Oubre played 19 minutes off the bench and finished with 11 points, three rebounds, an assist, a block and two steals.