Porter will not return to Saturday's Game 3 against the Hawks due to a strained neck.

Porter sustained the injury during a third quarter collision, and the Wizards have since ruled him out for the remainder of the contest. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, however, and the decision to hold Porter out was likely influenced by the fact that the Wizards entered the final period trailing by 23 points. Consider the forward optimistically questionable for Game 4 on Monday.