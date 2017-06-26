2017 Outlook: Charles Clay

Charles Clay is an important part of the Bills offense, but he isn't a great Fantasy tight end. He was the No. 2 receiving threat for the Bills in 2016 with 57 catches for 552 yards and four touchdowns on 87 targets, but he was only the No. 19 Fantasy tight end in standard leagues. In two years in Buffalo, Clay has combined for 108 catches for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns, and he only has six games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league over that span. It's clear he's just a No. 2 Fantasy tight end in most formats, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.