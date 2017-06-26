2017 Outlook: Dan Carpenter

Dan Carpenter is a free agent this offseason, and he will look to find a new team after kicking for the Bills the past four seasons. He's coming off his worst year in the NFL since joining the league in 2008 with only 19 of 25 made field goals and 40 of 45 extra points, including one kick of 50-plus yards. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues even if he gets a new job in 2017.