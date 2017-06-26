2017 Outlook: Dan Carpenter
Dan Carpenter is a free agent this offseason, and he will look to find a new team after kicking for the Bills the past four seasons. He's coming off his worst year in the NFL since joining the league in 2008 with only 19 of 25 made field goals and 40 of 45 extra points, including one kick of 50-plus yards. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues even if he gets a new job in 2017.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Breaking down third-year receivers
The receiver class of 2015 is led by Amari Cooper, but Jamey Eisenberg also looks at potential...
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...