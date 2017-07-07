Andy Mulumba: Waived by Raiders
Mulumba was waived by the Raiders on Friday.
Mulumba last played in 2015 with the Packers, but after being released by both the Chiefs and Raiders within the last year, he'll now look for a new landing place ahead of training camp.
