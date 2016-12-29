Bears' Alshon Jeffery: Dealing with illness

Jeffery didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Following four consecutive DNPs, Matt Barkley has welcomed Jeffery back to the fold the past two weeks, targeting him 19 times combined. The preceding has coincided with Jeffery's most-productive two-game stretch of the season -- 11 catches for 181 yards and one touchdown -- but an illness could put a stop to the run. If he's able to give it a go Sunday at Minnesota, he's a fair bet to prosper against a Vikings defense that has given up nearly 14.0 YPC and seven touchdowns to wideouts over the last five contests.