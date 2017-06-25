Grasu (knee) is now healthy after tearing his ACL last summer, H. Rick Bamman of The Clay Center Dispatch reports.

Grasu tore his ACL in training camp last summer and spent the entire 2016 season on injured reserve. He was a limited participant in OTAs this spring but said he'll be "120 percent" by the start of training camp.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories