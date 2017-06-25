Bears' Hroniss Grasu: Ready to roll following ACL tear
Grasu (knee) is now healthy after tearing his ACL last summer, H. Rick Bamman of The Clay Center Dispatch reports.
Grasu tore his ACL in training camp last summer and spent the entire 2016 season on injured reserve. He was a limited participant in OTAs this spring but said he'll be "120 percent" by the start of training camp.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...
-
Ranking the Redskins in Fantasy
Fantasy owners have been as hesitant to commit to Kirk Cousins as the Redskins owner has, but...