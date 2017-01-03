Paulsen ended the season with three receptions for 15 yards while being targeted 15 times.

When the Bears lost Zach Miller to a foot injury in Week 11, Paulsen seemed to be in line to step up as the primary receiving option, but that role was taken over by Dan Brown. Actually, Paulsen didn't see a single target over the last five games of the season, and he'll enter the off-season as a free agent. He's only piled up 816 receiving yards since 2010, and he'll likely sign with a team as a backup tight end, and he'll face long odds to be a strong fantasy option.