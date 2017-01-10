Bears' Rueben Randle: Signs reserve/futures contract

Randle was signed to a reserve/futures contract with the Bears, according to the team's website.

After playing four seasons with the Giants, Randle signed with the Eagles before the 2016 campaign, but was cut before the regular season. Although he posted 17 touchdowns and 2,347 yards over his final three seasons in New York, it was telling that he was unable to earn a roster spot on a team that desperately needed wide receiver help. However, this is a very low-risk move for the Bears, and he should be given a chance to compete for a roster spot in 2017, but after not playing during the 2016 season, he'll be facing tough odds to make the regular season roster.