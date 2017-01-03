Porter tallied a pair of tackles in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season with two interceptions, a forced fumble and 48 tackles.

Porter was an absolute warrior this year, as he dealt with knee issues for most of the campaign, but he started 16 games for just the second time in his nine-year career. Unfortunately, he hasn't had more than two interceptions in a season since 2009, and his lack of playmaking ability will continue make him a marginal IDP option when he returns to the Bears for the second of a three-year deal he signed before the season.