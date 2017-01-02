Manuel completed just nine of 20 pass attempts for 86 yards and gained eight yards on two carries during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Jets.

The coaching staff expressed a desire to see Manuel play a complete game, but his poor performance resulted in Cardale Jones entering the fray to get some reps of his own. Manuel contributed in just four games on the season and his inability to move the ball against what has been a wretched Jets defense does not bode well for his chances of remaining in Buffalo after his current contract expires in the offseason.