McCoy did not participate in Wednesday's practice because he was sick.

We'll see if the veteran is able to get back at it as soon as Thursday, while it'll be worth monitoring anything interim coach Anthony Lynn says about how he'll use his normal starters in a meaningless finale. The team has already pulled Tyrod Taylor out of the game, but there's some salary issues behind that decision, while McCoy is under contract and has some season milestones he can reach.