Goodwin finished the 2016 season with career highs across the board in catches (29), targets (68), yards (431), and touchdown catches (three, tied with his 2013 rookie season).

Goodwin almost didn't make the team after he spent much of the year trying to make the U.S. Olympic track and field squad, yet he surprisingly ended up leading all Buffalo wideouts in snap counts with 634. That shows just how banged up the receiving corps was all season, as the speedster is more of a No. 3 or No. 4 wideout at best. He's set to hit free agency in March, so we'll see if the Bills and the new coaching staff make a pitch to bring him back.