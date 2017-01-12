Brown finished the 2016, his first as a Bill, with 149 tackles, four sacks, four passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

Brown was a cheap offseason pickup by the team who wasn't even supposed to start, but injuries opened up a hole for him and he thrived right from the start to become of the league's better IDPs. Kudos to you if you caught onto that early and enjoyed Brown's tackle barrage every week. Unfortunately, the Bills only signed him to a one-year deal and have a new coaching staff coming in, so we'll see if the two parties can work out a new agreement.