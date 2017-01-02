Boddy-Calhoun finished the 2016 season with three solo tackles and an interception against the Steelers on Sunday.

As an undrafted free agent rookie, Boddy-Calhoun ended up with three interceptions, but Sunday's performance was nothing to brag about. He allowed six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns and fumbled what should have been a pick-six. Overall, though, he had a solid season and probably played himself into consideration for a starter's role in 2017.