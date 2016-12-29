Johnson (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Johnson's return to the field Thursdays -- albeit in a limited fashion -- bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Steelers. While limited carries hamper the running back's ceiling in standard formats, Johnson is typically involved enough in the passing game to merit PPR attention.

