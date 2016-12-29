Browns' Duke Johnson: Returns to field Thursday
Johnson (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Johnson's return to the field Thursdays -- albeit in a limited fashion -- bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Steelers. While limited carries hamper the running back's ceiling in standard formats, Johnson is typically involved enough in the passing game to merit PPR attention.
More News
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Injures ankle Saturday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Leads team with five catches Sunday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Gets four carries versus Bengals•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Nine touches in Week 12•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Racks up 56 total yards Sunday•