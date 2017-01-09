Humphries finished the 2016 campaign with 55 receptions (on 82 targets) for 622 yards and two touchdowns over 15 games. He also rushed five times for 18 yards, returned 24 punts for 237 yards, and took four kickoffs for 47 yards.

The second-year Clemson product, already a surprise contributor during his 2015 rookie campaign, took another major step forward this past season. Humphries once again displayed the sure hands and savvy route running that made him a valuable security blanket in his first season, but he also boasted an ability to get downfield, tallying seven receptions of 20-plus yards, including two over the 40-yard mark. He had come up empty in both categories during his rookie season, yet expanded opportunity due to a slew of injuries at the receiver position throughout the campaign enabled him to set personal bests across all major categories in 2016. As had been the case in his first year, the 23-year-old also displayed a knack for moving the chains, with 27 of his 55 receptions going for first downs. Despite his slight frame, he also saw 11 red-zone targets from QB Jameis Winston -- good for third on the Bucs -- hauling in six of them, with one going for a touchdown. Humphries also added return duties to his job description in 2016, with his 237 yards on punt runbacks placing him just outside the top 10 in the NFL. Heading into the offseason, Humphries figures to have first crack at the slot receiver role he's proven highly adept at, with the Bucs likely looking to upgrade the overall depth at the outside positions behind Mike Evans.