Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Logs excused absence Wednesday
Martin was an excused absentee from Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Coming off Martin's benching Saturday, head coach Dirk Koetter has already said the running back won't play in the regular season finale. Martin's DNPs to wrap up the season could be a sign the Bucs intend to move on in the offseason, but in the meantime, Jacquizz Rodgers is primed to serve as the No. 1 RB, with Charles Sims handling pass-catching duties.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Can have 2017 guarantee voided due to suspension•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Receives four-game suspension•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: 'Stepping away' from Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Won't play in season finale•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Gives way to Rodgers in Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Surprise inactive in Week 16•