Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Logs excused absence Wednesday

Martin was an excused absentee from Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Coming off Martin's benching Saturday, head coach Dirk Koetter has already said the running back won't play in the regular season finale. Martin's DNPs to wrap up the season could be a sign the Bucs intend to move on in the offseason, but in the meantime, Jacquizz Rodgers is primed to serve as the No. 1 RB, with Charles Sims handling pass-catching duties.