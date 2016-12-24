Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Active for Saturday
McCoy (foot) is active for Saturday's game against the Saints.
As anticipated, McCoy will take his usual spot in the trenches for the Buccaneers on Saturday despite being limited by a foot injury earlier in the week.
