Rodgers gained 75 yards on 17 carries and secured his sole target for four yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers.

Rodgers assumed clear-cut lead back duties as expected Sunday, but somewhat surprisingly received less than 20 carries. However, as has often been the case this season, he was productive with his opportunities, posting a solid 4.4 YPC. Heading into the offseason, the running back position for the Bucs is unexpectedly in a relative state of disarray due to Doug Martin's suspension and related personal issues, which thus gives Rodgers a realistic opportunity to return to the team next season in some capacity. Both his history with head coach Dirk Koetter and his strong efforts this season (560 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards) should certainly help bolster his case in this regard.