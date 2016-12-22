Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Avoids injury report Wednesday

Evans wasn't listed on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

After receiving a day off Tuesday, Evans was involved in every drill during the open portion of Wednesday's session. Consequently, his status isn't up in the air for Saturday's divisional matchup in New Orleans against a unit that, outside of containing Evans and company in Week 14, has conceded eight touchdowns to wideouts over the last six games.