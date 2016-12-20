Campbell scored a touchdown while adding a pair of sacks and four tackles in Sunday's 48-41 loss to the Saints.

Although Campbell has surpassed four tackles just once this season, his six sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception make him an excellent upside option as an interior lineman in IDP leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola