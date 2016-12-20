Cardinals' Calais Campbell: Monster performance in Week 15
Campbell scored a touchdown while adding a pair of sacks and four tackles in Sunday's 48-41 loss to the Saints.
Although Campbell has surpassed four tackles just once this season, his six sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception make him an excellent upside option as an interior lineman in IDP leagues.
