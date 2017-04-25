Washington (suspension) was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Tuesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After multiple violations of the substance-abuse policy and an assault charge for a May of 2013 incident, Washington's indefinite suspension by the NFL has comprised the past three seasons. The Cardinals released a statement Tuesday in which they touched on his reinstatement. "Considering we have been prohibited from having any contact with him over the last three years, it would be premature today to discuss a potential return to the team. ... At the appropriate time, we will address the issue of Daryl Washington further." Because his contract was frozen when the ban has handed down, he remains under the Cardinals' control for the next four campaigns. However, it remains to be seen if the Cardinals consider Washington a part of their present and future.