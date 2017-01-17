Lambo converted 26 of 32 field-goal attempts and 42 of 46 extra points in 2016.

Special teams wasn't the peak of the Chargers' pride in 2016, and the kicking unit wasn't an exception. Not only did Lambo offer little to no dependability from far out, as made clear by his 0-for-3 mark from beyond 50 yards, the second-year player out of Marist also sent three kickoffs out of bounds during the course of the campaign, gifting great field position to the opposing team on multiple occasions. However, Lambo is still a young player and went 4-for-5 from beyond 50 yards his rookie season, so he could make for a bounce-back candidate in 2017 when he'll return to the Chargers on the last year of his current deal.