Toomer finished the season with 75 tackles, three forced fumbles and a sack.

With the return of injured linebackers Denzel Perryman and Jatavis Brown, Toomer limped towards the finish line, recording 14 tackles through the final four weeks of the regular season. A restricted free agent, Toomer will almost assuredly return to the Chargers next year, but with Perryman, Brown and potentially Manti Te'o (Achilles) returning to the fold, there's no guarantee Toomer will wiggle his way back into the starting lineup.