Gordon (hip) didn't suit up for the Chargers' final three games due to a PCL sprain in his left knee, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Gordon suffered what was eventually a season-ending knock in Week 14, but the ailments were merely termed a hip strain and knee sprain at the time. With the latter clarified, it's no surprise that he was unable to make a return to the lineup, bringing a breakout campaign to an abbreviated end. Falling just shy of 1,000 yards rushing in 13 games -- 997, to be exact -- Gordon also corralled 41 of 57 passes for 419 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola