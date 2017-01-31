Gordon (hip) didn't suit up for the Chargers' final three games due to a PCL sprain in his left knee, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Gordon suffered what was eventually a season-ending knock in Week 14, but the ailments were merely termed a hip strain and knee sprain at the time. With the latter clarified, it's no surprise that he was unable to make a return to the lineup, bringing a breakout campaign to an abbreviated end. Falling just shy of 1,000 yards rushing in 13 games -- 997, to be exact -- Gordon also corralled 41 of 57 passes for 419 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.