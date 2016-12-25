Ingram picked up three tackles and a sack in Saturday's loss to the Browns.

That's now back-to-back weeks with a sack as Ingram has paired nicely with Joey Bosa to create a formidable pass rush. While his sack numbers have been down this season, Ingram's strong end to the year could be a sign of things to come, as the Bosa-Ingram tandem could be a nightmare for teams in the future, and a boon for IDP owners.