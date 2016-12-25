Williams caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's loss to the Browns.

Williams has continued to tough through a shoulder injury that has clearly limited him in recent weeks, but the 24-year-old has remained somewhat productive thanks to the sheer amount of targets he gets in a given game. With one game to go, Williams needs just 75 yards to reach the 1,000-yard plateau and could conceivable hit that mark next week against the Chiefs.

