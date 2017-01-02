Colts' Dwayne Allen: Grabs sixth touchdown reception in season finale
Allen had three receptions for 34 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown, on three targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Allen had a disapointing season as he had just 35 receptions for 406 yards despite entering the season as the No. 1 tight end after the departure of Coby Fleener. Allen did have six touchdowns, but three came in one game and he had seven games with two or fewer receptions. With the emergence of Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope, Allen may face increased competition for targets next season.
