Drake gained 56 yards and scored a touchdown on four carries in Saturday's 34-31 overtime victory over the Bills. He also gained 39 yards on his sole kickoff return.

The rookie turned in a nifty piece of running early in the second quarter, pivoting out from a pile and rumbling down the right side of the field for a 45-yard touchdown, the second of his career. Drake's 56 rushing yards were also a career high, and he's now received a combined nine carries over the last two games.