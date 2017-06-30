Dorial Green-Beckham: Released Friday morning
The Eagles released Green-Beckham on Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
The writing was on the wall when the Eagles drafted Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson after already signing Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. With 2015 first-round pick Nelson Agholor reportedly shining this offseason, Green-Beckham would've faced competition from Gibson and a few other players for the possibility of one roster spot, needing the Eagles to keep six wide receivers just to have a chance. Green-Beckham is likely pleased about the transaction, as he still has some time before training camp to find a team that'll give him a better shot at making the Week 1 roster. The 40th overall pick from the 2015 Draft will eventually join his third NFL franchise in as many years, as he's yet to make good on the superb athleticism that made him a five-star recruit and early draft pick. He's shown little to no ability to separate from NFL cornerbacks, but there should still be a few teams willing to give the 6-foot-5 receiver a look in training camp as a potential red-zone threat.
