Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Practicing Friday

Matthews (ankle) is participating in practice Friday, but he'll be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Matthews' lingering right ankle issue kept him out of Thursday's practice, but he now appears to be on pace to play in the Eagles' season finale. Despite seeing 17 total targets over the past two weeks, he's recorded just 39 receiving yards on eight catches, but Matthews will look to bounce back against the Eagles' biggest divisional rival at home in Week 17.