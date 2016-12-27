The Eagles placed Mathews (back) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Initially diagnosed with a stinger last Thursday versus the Giants, further evaluation revealed a herniated disk, which won't allow Mathews to suit up in Week 17. As a result, landing on injured reserve was more or less expected as he turns his focus to rehabilitation. With Mathews out of the lineup Sunday against the Cowboys, the Eagles will rely upon the duo of Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall to fuel the ground game.