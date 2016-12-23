Eagles' Zach Ertz: Posts 33 yards receiving in Week 16 win

Ertz secured both of his targets for 33 yards in Thursday's 24-19 win over the Giants.

Coming off a three-week stretch where he totaled 25 receptions on 36 targets for 271 yards and a touchdown, Ertz came back down to earth against a tough Giants defense. Despite the one-game downturn, the fourth-year pro has followed up a career-best 2015 campaign with solid numbers of 63 receptions for 644 yards and two touchdowns over just 12 games this season. He'll look to finish things off on a high note when Philadelphia faces off with the Cowboys in their New Year's Day season finale.

