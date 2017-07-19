Gary Barnidge: Workout scheduled with Jags
Barnidge will work out with the Jaguars on Tuesday, July 25, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.
After sending Julius Thomas to the Dolphins in the offseason, Jacksonville's front office didn't do much to fill the void in the tight end ranks, bringing free agent Mychal Rivera into the fray. Rivera will join Marcedes Lewis (calf), Ben Koyack and Neal Sterling (concussion), among others, so it's logical for the Jaguars to kick the tires on another veteran TE. Barnidge parlayed a breakout 2015 campaign (79 catches, 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns) into a three-year extension from the Browns. However, he managed just 55 receptions for 612 yards and two TDs last season, spurring his former employer to move on. If he lands another contract, expect Barnidge to compete with Lewis and Rivera for top billing at the position during the preseason.
