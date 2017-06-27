Jaguars' Barry Church: Nursing injured back

Church was revealed to be dealing with a back injury, USA Today's Jay Johnson reports.

Church reportedly sustained the back injury in the early goings of the Jaguars' offseason program, which is the issue that prevented him from taking part in OTAs and minicamp. However, his limitations were said to be precautionary and Church should be good to go for training camp.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories