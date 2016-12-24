Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Eclipses 300 yards in win for first time

Bortles completed 26 of 38 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Titans. He also rushed three times for seven yards and caught a 20-yard score in the 38-17 win.

Bortles capped the opening drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Marqise Lee, and piled up 217 passing yards by halftime. He came in with an 0-10 record when eclipsing the 300-yard mark in his career, but put away his first such victory with a 20-yard receiving score from Lee on a trick play in the fourth quarter. While the third-year quarterback has regressed this season, this strong performance has solidified his chances of remaining the starter in Jacksonville next year.