Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Finishes with consecutive 300-yard performances

Bortles completed 25 of 39 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for 21 yards Sunday in Indianapolis. He also lost a pair of fumbles in the 24-20 loss.

One week after throwing for 300 yards and winning in the same game for the first time, Bortles saw his career record in 300-yard performances drop to 1-11. His strong finish was likely enough to secure next year's starting gig for the third-year Jaguars signal caller, but it's tough to feel good about Bortles given his massive regression from a 35-touchdown sophomore campaign. He finishes 2016 with 3,905 yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola