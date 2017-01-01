Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Finishes with consecutive 300-yard performances

Bortles completed 25 of 39 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for 21 yards Sunday in Indianapolis. He also lost a pair of fumbles in the 24-20 loss.

One week after throwing for 300 yards and winning in the same game for the first time, Bortles saw his career record in 300-yard performances drop to 1-11. His strong finish was likely enough to secure next year's starting gig for the third-year Jaguars signal caller, but it's tough to feel good about Bortles given his massive regression from a 35-touchdown sophomore campaign. He finishes 2016 with 3,905 yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.