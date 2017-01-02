Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Played through shoulder, wrist concerns in 2016

Bortles spent more than half of the 2016 season playing through a slight separation in his right shoulder, ESPN.com reports. Furthermore, he dealt with tendinitis in his right wrist during the latter portion of the campaign.

According to Bortles, he sustained a Grade 1 sprain to his right AC joint in Week 8 and aggravated the injury three games later, which marked the first mention of a shoulder concern during the season. However, after practicing fully to kick off Week 12 prep, Bortles sustained this activity level for the rest of the year. In a season in which he appeared to take a step back, especially when it came to his mechanics, these ailments may have been to blame. Nonetheless, he completed 59 percent of his passes for 3,905 yards while cobbling together a 23:16 TD:INT ratio in 16 contests.