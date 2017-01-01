Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Active for Week 17 versus Colts

Lee (hip flexor) is active for Sunday's Week 17 tilt versus the Colts.

After practicing in a limited fashion all week, Lee will suit up for the final game of the season against a Colts secondary that's largely struggled throughout 2016 despite the presence of Vontae Davis. Lee will try to finish what has been a breakout campaign on a strong note, with career highs in catches (57) and yards (765) and touchdowns (three) already under his belt.