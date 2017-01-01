Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Active for Week 17 versus Colts
Lee (hip flexor) is active for Sunday's Week 17 tilt versus the Colts.
After practicing in a limited fashion all week, Lee will suit up for the final game of the season against a Colts secondary that's largely struggled throughout 2016 despite the presence of Vontae Davis. Lee will try to finish what has been a breakout campaign on a strong note, with career highs in catches (57) and yards (765) and touchdowns (three) already under his belt.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited at practice•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Catches, tosses touchdown in win•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Held catchless but scores on kickoff return in Week 15•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Career-high 113 yards in loss•