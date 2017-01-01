Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Active for Week 17 versus Colts

Lee (hip flexor) is active for Sunday's Week 17 tilt versus the Colts.

After practicing in a limited fashion all week, Lee will suit up for the final game of the season against a Colts secondary that's largely struggled throughout 2016 despite the presence of Vontae Davis. Lee will try to finish what has been a breakout campaign on a strong note, with career highs in catches (57) and yards (765) and touchdowns (three) already under his belt.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola