Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Shifting to strong-side linebacker
Posluszny will shift to strong-side linebacker this season to make room for Myles Jack at middle linebacker, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Posluszny has been a stronghold for Jacksonville at middle linebacker the past six seasons but will now make the change as the team ushers in a new era on defense. "It will be a change, but that's what's going to be best for the team so we're going to give it a shot," the 32-year-old linebacker said. The shift means Posluszny isn't likely to be involved in nickel packages, which would significantly cut down his playing time. Last season he registered 133 tackles, three pass deflections, one and half sacks and one interception through 16 games.
