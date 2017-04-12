Jeff Cumberland: Expected to stay with Chargers
Cumberland (Achilles) is expected to re-sign with the Chargers, ESPN's Adam Caplan reports.
Signed by the Chargers last offseason, Cumberland suffered a torn Achilles during the preseason and subsequently missed the entire year. Even if he returns to full strength, he'll merely be competing for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates. Cumberland could enter camp as a long shot to make the final roster.
