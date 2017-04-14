Jerraud Powers: Announces intention to retire
Powers announced on Instagram that he intends to retire.
A 2009 third-round selection, Powers started 88 of his 100 career regular-season appearances, including six of his 13 games with the Ravens last season. He did miss three or more contests in six of his eight seasons, which likely contributed to his decision to retire at the age of 29. He dealt with a groin injury and a concussion last season, and he was often picked on by opposing quarterbacks. Currently an unrestricted free agent, Powers likely would draw some interest if he changed his mind about retirement, though he might have to settle for an opportunity to compete for the third or fourth spot on a depth chart.
