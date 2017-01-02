Powell rushed 22 times for 122 yards and caught all three of his targets for 15 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Bills. He finishes the season with 131 carries for 722 yards and three touchdowns and 58 catches for 388 receiving yards and two scores.

Powell played very well down the stretch in place of the injured Matt Forte (knee), rushing for over 120 yards in two of his last four games. Forte is expected back next season, so it's tough to see Powell getting enough opportunities to be a major fantasy contributor, though if Forte falls victim to the injury bug again, Powell has the ability to take over.