Lions' Eric Ebron: Hauls in six passes against Green Bay

Ebron converted six targets into six catches for 61 yards in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.

The former first-rounder appeared to be fading down the stretch, but has tallied 14 catches in the past two weeks. He walks into a buzz saw to start the playoffs against Seattle. Only four teams surrendered fewer catches to tight ends than Seattle this season and only five teams gave up fewer receiving yards. The defense isn't quite the same without Earl Thomas in the middle, but the best tight end performance to come since the free safety's season-ending knee injury came on Jared Cook's 56-yard outing for Green Bay in Week 14.