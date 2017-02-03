Vick officially announced his retirement from the NFL, ESPN reports.

Vick, now 36 years old, was unable to find a team to play for in 2016 despite his stated hopes of playing again. Once the No. 1 overall selection in the 2001 Draft, he will be remembered on the football field for his strong arm and electrifying running ability that led the Atlanta Falcons to two playoff appearances and one NFC championship game. He later joined the Eagles for the 2009-2013 seasons before spending a year with each of the Jets and Steelers and finished his career with 22,464 passing yards, 133 passing touchdowns and an all-time quarterback record 6109 rushing yards.