Ripkowski rushed 34 times for 150 yards and caught nine passes (on 10 targets) for 46 yards while scoring three touchdowns in 16 games played during the 2016 regular season.

Ripkowski played 15 games as a rookie last season, earning just one touch along the way, but after the team's primary ball-carrying options fell victim to injuries this year, the former sixth-round pick enjoyed an expanded role. Despite playing the fullback position, Ripkowski proved to capable running between the tackles and catching occasional passes as well. While his lost fumble during Green Bay's NFC championship defeat will surely leave a sour taste in his mouth, Ripkowski can take pride in the role he carved out this season.