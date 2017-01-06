Packers' Damarious Randall: Officially listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game
Randall (groin) is questionable to play in Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Giants.
Randall practiced in full both Thursday and Friday, so he'll almost certainly be cleared to play prior to kickoff.
